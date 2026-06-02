Plenty of sunshine expected for the remainder of the week

Windsor-Essex can expect plenty of sunshine for the remainder of the work week.

Environment Canada says the region can expect sunshine over the coming days.

Along with the sunshine, the temperature will also be above the normal daytime high for this time of year.

Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Peter Kimbell says the normal high in Windsor-Essex this time of year is 24 degrees Celsius.

He says Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures between 25 degrees Celsius and roughly 30 degrees Celsius.

“Sunny today with a high of 25, sunny tomorrow with a high of 27, and then a high of 31 and a high of 32,” he says. “So sunshine all the rest of this week, getting increasingly warm. The normal high this time of year is 24.”

Kimbell says Windsor-Essex had a day in May when the temperature was above 30 degrees Celsius.

“We’ll be cracking 30 degrees probably a couple of times, notably on Thursday and Friday,” says Kimbell. “We have to wait until the weekend, Saturday, before we have a chance of showers to mitigate some of the dryness that we got going on right now.”

AM800-News-Weather-Sunny-Water-Sun-Day-Waterfront-Windsor- ZB6-1.3285658 AM800-News-Weather-Sunny-Water-Sun-Day-Bird-ZB6 Photo by Zander Broeckel ((Photo by Zander Broeckel))

He says rain is in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

Kimbell says as of today, there’s a 40 per cent chance.

“The models are suggesting a fairly good chance of precipitation on the weekend, Saturday especially, but it’s getting a bit far; you know, five days out is kind of speculative at this point because the models will change, but we’ll have to wait until the weekend to get some precipitation,” says Kimbell. “The last time we had any rain was the 23rd and 24th of May, so I’m sure the farmers are kind of hoping for a bit of rain soon.”

The national weather service says the evening lows will be between 10 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius.

There is a chance of showers Friday night, Saturday night, and Sunday night.