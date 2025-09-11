The five players acquitted in the Hockey Canada sexual assault trial can return to the NHL when their suspensions end on Dec. 1, the NHL announced Thursday.

The players, who are all unrestricted free agents, can sign with a team on Oct. 15 as they wait for full reinstatement.

Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton and Carter Hart were all charged with one count of sexual assault and pleaded not guilty when the trial opened in April.

MacLeod had also been charged with one count of being a party to the offences.

The five players were acquitted of all charges on July 24 after a two-month trial in London, Ont.

Following the ruling, the NHL had said the players would be ineligible to compete and that the league would review the judge's findings.