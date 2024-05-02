This year's Play For A Cure event was another huge success.

Organizers says the fourth annual Play For A Cure Pro Am fundraising event exceeded everyone's expectations, and after tallying all of the additional income from the event they've announced that $424,000 was raised this year.



The event featured 10 teams including eight men's teams and two women's teams, and the individual and team fundraising totals hit new levels with an incredible amount of money being raised.



NHL and other pro alumni players in attendance included Adam Graves, Tim Taylor, Meghan Agosta, Angela James, Michael Leighton, Megan Bozek, Gary Roberts, Mike Knuble, Mike Krushelnyski, Al Iafrate, Andre Roy, Brandon Prust and Andy Delmore.



Over 600 people attended the All Star game at the Vollmer Complex in LaSalle on Friday, April 19, which had the top 22 fundraisers competing with and against the NHL and professional alumni hockey players.



Organizers say the highlight of the night was the 'Woody's Hoodies Shoot Out' featuring Zac Bell, Pavel Barber, Windsor Spitfire's Carson Woodall, Cole Davis, Max Donoso and one player from every other hockey association in Essex County.



The following day on Saturday, April 20, the Girls Skills For A Cure in collaboration with the Sun Parlour Female Hockey Association was once again very successful as well.



All proceeds go to the Cancer Research Collaboration Fund, in partnership with the Windsor Essex Community Foundation, which was established to support collaborative cancer research initiatives in our community.

