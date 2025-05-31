Nearly 1,400 Hydro One customers be without power early Sunday morning for a planned outage.

Customers in Essex within the Gosfield South area, as well as residents in Kingsville will be affected.

Hydro One is installing new equipment in the area, and the power will be off on June 1 from 4:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

All Hydro One customers impacted by this planned maintenance outage have already been contacted.

Hydro One reminds all members of the public to always stay clear of downed power lines or equipment.