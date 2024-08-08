The final push is on for Planet Fitness' school supply drive in support of BGC Canada.

Donations benefiting children in grades K-12 are being accepted until close of business on Friday Aug. 9 in Windsor, Sarnia and Chatham.



Planet Fitness' area manager Richard Cheng says all items will be distributed by BGC Canada staff to local children in need.

"Things such as backpacks, maybe lunch pails, tools as in pencils and markers or anything that they would need for school. Even binders for high school students or duotangs for grade school students."



According to the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics' annual survey, estimates say parents will spend an average of $874.68 on back-to-school this season.



He says they're accepting donations from everyone, including non-members.



"Just come in, drop some stuff off for the kids and hopefully we can get enough supplies to help all these kids out."



Cheng says right now through their high school summer pass, teens ages 14-19 can get moving and active for free.



"They are entered into a draw for a possible scholarship for any proceeds that help them towards their education."



Donation locations include two Windsor clubs at 4330 Walker Road and 7155 Enterprise Way.



Other locations include Sarnia at 1330 Exmouth Street and Chatham at 659 Grand Avenue West.

