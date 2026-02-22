A Harrow business owner says they have a plan to help replace the aging snowflake decorations that used to light up their downtown.

Essex Council heard Tuesday night that 18 of the town's holiday lights in Harrow need to be replaced.

Katie Dennis is hopeful the community can come together to keep the twinkle during the holidays.

Dennis pitched a replacement to the snowflake lights that won't burden taxpayers through fundraising and leaning on local businesses.

"I have spoken to a few Harrow businesses about this issue, and I actually have requested a quote from a business in Harrow about the building of new lights that will be sustainable, and hopefully they can come up with something and I can present it to council then," she said.

With holiday decorations in other communities, Dennis said the town needs to try and stand out.

"I just think it's really important that we show our community pride and that we are bringing people downtown to the Harrow Centre," Dennis said.

"The lights that are burnt out are kind of embarrassing for community members and for people that live there."

Dennis said she believed she had the backing of the community.

"I think that it means a lot to everybody to stand out amongst all the towns that are so beautiful," she said.

Town staff encouraged Dennis to work collaboratively on fundraising and purchasing efforts, with plenty of time to go before the holiday season.

Council also heard of the challenges facing Essex Centre with 23 older-style snowflake lights and decaying light pole infrastructure.

Replacement costs were estimated between $42,000 and $53,000.

Council voted to get rid of the Essex decorations until new light posts can be installed however a timeline was not provided.

-With files from CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian