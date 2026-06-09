Plan to name Leamington park after migrant workers heads to council

Leamington council will decide Tuesday whether to name a downtown park in honour of migrant workers.

A report recommends calling the 47 Erie Street South site ‘Migrant Worker Square,’ recognizing decades of contributions to the local agricultural sector, and the 50th anniversary of the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Program (SAWP) between Mexico and Canada.

The proposal also includes a commemorative plaque and signage in both English and Spanish, developed with community partners.

Martin Varela, chair of the Migrant Worker Community Program says the idea has been in the works for years.

“We’ve been working for many years to show the appreciation of the migrant workers in the region, especially in Leamington,” Varela said.

“[There] has been migrant workers since more than 50 years ago working in this region.”

AM800-News-Migrant-Workers-Square-1-Agenda Rendering of New Sign for Migrant Worker Square Park (Municipality of Leamington)

Varela says the concept grew out of earlier discussions about creating a public tribute.

“We talked a few years ago with a Mexican muralist, a lady who wanted to put a mural on behalf of the migrant workers,” he said.

“We started conversations with the Municipality of Leamington, and also with the Mexican consulate, that would be a good idea to do something to appreciate the migrant workers.”

The park is located in the downtown core, an area frequently used by workers.

AM800-News-Migrant-Plaque-Agenda-Leamington Commemorative Plaque Inscription (Municipality of Leamington)

Varela says the response from the community has been positive.

“I believe the migrant workers are very pleased to have something notice them in this region, right?”, he said.

If approved, Varela says the plaque and signage could be installed within the next few months.