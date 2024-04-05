Major cellphone and internet providers say they're ready to handle a surge in wireless traffic during Monday's solar eclipse as visitors descend on regions that fall along the path of totality in Eastern Canada.

The City of Niagara Falls in Ontario says it is expecting up to one million visitors — its largest crowd ever — and warns cell service may become spotty.



But Canada's telecom giants say they are confident their networks will hold up.



Rogers and Bell say they are deploying additional infrastructure to certain areas to prevent any potential disruptions.



That includes portable mobile towers to increase capacity.



The companies also say their technical teams will pause routine maintenance work that could potentially reduce service levels.



Meanwhile, Telus says it has made investments in its network in recent years that will allow it to offer increased capacity on Monday, but has an emergency response plan ready just in case.

