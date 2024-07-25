Plains Midstream Canada is conducting additional maintenance activity to address the mercaptan that has contributed to offsite odours in Windsor over the last week and a half.

Last Friday, Windsor Fire crews located the source of a gas smell that residents in the west end had been noticing and indicated there was no harm to the public at this time.



A Plains Midstream Canada spokesperson says work began on Thursday afternoon and will conclude on Sunday, July 28.



Additional odours are not expected with this work, similar to the previous maintenance work, but officials say these activities or changes in wind direction have a minor potential to produce further odour.



Hourly air quality monitoring on site and through the community will continue.



Officials say the use of mercaptan is a preventative safety measure to odourize propane, an otherwise odourless gas.



While it has a strong smell, the presence of mercaptan in the air poses little risk to the public.



Plains Midstream Canada apologized for the inconvenience these odours have caused over the last week, and they thank the community for their patience as they conclude the maintenance activities to resolve the issue.

They also send continued appreciation to Windsor Fire & Rescue Services for fielding concerns from the public and sharing that information with them.