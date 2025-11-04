Pizza Hut could soon be up for sale.

Yum Brands, Pizza Hut's parent company, said Tuesday it's conducting a formal review of options for the brand, which has struggled to compete in a crowded pizza market.

Yum CEO Chris Turner said Pizza Hut has many strengths, including a global footprint and strong growth in many countries.

Pizza Hut has nearly 20,000 stores in more than 100 countries, and its international sales were up 2% in the first nine months of this year.

But the brand has struggled in the U.S., where it gets nearly half its sales.

Yum Brands said there is no deadline for completion of the review.