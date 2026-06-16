Pizza Hut, overtaken by the arrival of delivery culture, will be sold for $2.7 billion

This Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, photo shows a Pizza Hut restaurant, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Pizza Hut, the 68-year-old chain that has long struggled with growing competition and outdated restaurants, will be sold for $2.7 billion by parent company Yum Brands.

Yum said Tuesday that the private equity firm LongRange Capital will buy the U.S. business for about $1.5 billion.

Pizza Hut Pizza Hut rolled out a new stuffed crust -- minus the pizza. (Pizza Hut)

The mainland China Pizza Hut will be purchased by Yum China Holdings Inc. for approximately $1.2 billion.

Pizza Hut has been squeezed in recent years by the growth of DoorDash, Uber Eats and other restaurant delivery companies which marketed access to a slew of cuisines besides pizza.

In February, Yum Brands announced plans to close 250 U.S. Pizza Hut locations.