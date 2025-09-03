Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the Liberal government to scrap Canada’s temporary foreign worker program and stop issuing visas for temporary foreign workers, in a bid to free up jobs for Canadians.

Poilievre made the appeal in Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday alongside Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner, saying the move would “protect our youth and workers.”

“Under this proposal, existing permits would be wound down until the program is entirely eliminated,” he said. “Canadian jobs will go to Canadian workers.”

In a press release on Wednesday, the Conservatives say they’d implement a “separate, standalone program for legitimately difficult-to-fill agricultural labour” in place of the existing temporary foreign worker system.

The temporary foreign worker program has been in place since the early 1970s, and has undergone several changes in the decades since its inception. Since 2014, businesses hoping to hire a temporary foreign worker must first prove it was unable to hire a Canadian citizen or permanent resident for the job.

According to Statistics Canada, there’s been a “large increase” in the number of temporary foreign workers in Canada in recent years, much of which can be attributed to the number of study permit holders with or without work permits.

When asked by a reporter about the consequences for business owners who say they need temporary foreign workers, Poilievre said he doesn’t believe there’s a need for the workforce, but rather a desire on behalf of businesses to pay people less.

“Nearly three quarters of the temporary foreign workers in Canada do jobs that pay below average wages, which means that they ultimately are taking jobs from the people in Canada that need them most,” he said. “These workers should not be demonized. They are being taken advantage of.”

“Nor do we have a problem with immigrants who come here to build a family and start a life, pay their taxes, follow the rules and integrate them with the Canadian way of life,” he added.

Pointing to businesses prioritizing temporary foreign workers over Canadians, Poilievre cited a job posting at Booster Juice offering $36 an hour and specifically seeking out a temporary foreign worker.

The job posting in question states the business is seeking out a temporary foreign worker because it could not find a Canadian worker for the job, and adds Canadian citizens and permanent residents are still encouraged to apply for the posting.

Some sectors “rely heavily” on the temporary foreign worker program, according to Statistics Canada, including agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, and accommodation and food services, among others.