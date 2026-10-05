Pickup truck strikes hydro pole in LaSalle; driver faces impaired charges

An overnight crash closes the roundabout at Todd Lane and Malden Road in LaSalle, Ont. on Oct. 4, 2026. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

Impaired driving charges have been laid after a single-vehicle crash in LaSalle.

LaSalle police say it happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday, October 4, in the area of Todd Lane and Malden Road.

According to police, a pickup truck hit a hydro pole, resulting in power being out in parts of LaSalle for a period of time.

LaSalle crash An overnight crash closes the roundabout at Todd Lane and Malden Road in LaSalle, Ont. on Oct. 4, 2026. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

Police say officers detected signs of impairment after speaking with the driver.

A 23-year-old man from Amherstburg is facing impaired driving charges.

The area was closed for several hours until powerlines were safely repaired.