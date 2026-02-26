A developing situation outside Titan Tool and Die in Windsor.

Six large transport trucks are stopped in the middle lane of Howard Avenue near the E.C. Row Expressway, as workers are preventing them from turning into the plant.

According to Titan Tool and Die Unit Chairperson, Randy St. Pierre, a couple of trucks rolled up around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, with additional trucks slowly showing up to the plant. At one point during the day, seven transport trucks were waiting.

The workers, represented by Unifor Local 195, have been locked out of Titan Tool for just over 200 days now after contract talks failed last August.

On Feb. 12, the union said it was notified the factory would cease operations. The company reportedly then insisted they were not stamping parts. The union disputes this and believes the trucks are here to make parts.

St. Pierre says it looks like the trucks are there to pick up finished parts.

"Even though they sent us a letter February 12th stating that Titan Tool and Die has ceased operations, they're not shipping or producing any parts, but as you can see today... they have been making parts, and they are shipping parts."

He says the company told them on February 12th it had ceased operations at the plant.

"We've very frustrated about it because we thought it was closed, and this isn't showing us that. So, the frustration is there, but you know what, we're a strong group, we've been out here for 201 days now... we're going to continue to be out here until we either get a closure or we get a contract."

St. Pierre says there have been no talks between the union and the company.

"We did send them and responded to their letter when they stated that they ceased operations, we sent them a letter a week ago, and we haven't heard any response back in a week."

The workers have been trying to achieve either a new contract or a closure agreement with the company.

In October 2025, the workers rejected 15 pages of concessions from the employer, which included a wage freeze, elimination of cost-of-living language, elimination of retiree benefits, mandatory overtime, concessions around pensions, among many others.

The union represents 60 members, with 27 active members and 33 other laid-off workers.

Traffic is flowing around the stopped transport trucks and Windsor police are on the scene.