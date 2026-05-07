A 44-year-old is facing a list of charges following a traffic stop in Tecumseh.

On Tuesday, May 5, shortly before 7:30 a.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police investigated a parked vehicle on Manning Road at the Highway 401 overpass in Tecumseh.

The driver, who is from Pickering, was arrested and charged.

The list of charges include operation while impaired with a blood alcohol level of 80 plus, parking on a highway, having liquor readily available while in control of a vehicle, driving without validated permits, and failing to notify of change of address.

Their license has been suspended for 90 days, and their vehicle has been impounded for seven days.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Windsor court in mid-June to answer to the charges.