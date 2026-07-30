Photos of damaged Veterans Memorial Crosswalk released

Police in Chatham-Kent continue to investigate an act of mischief that damaged the Veterans Memorial Crosswalk in downtown Erieau.

Police have released photos of the damage and the vehicle involved in the incident.

AM800-News-CK-Crosswalk-Damage-2-July-2026 Chatham-Kent police believe this vehicle is involved in the incident. (Chatham-Kent police)

As AM800 news reported on Wednesday, investigators determined the damage occurred July 25 around 2 a.m.

Police are asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area at the time of the incident to come forward.

Investigators are also seeking dashcam, security camera, or cellphone footage that may assist with the investigation.