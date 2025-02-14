Philadelphia Eagles fans are perched in trees and atop ladders to get a glimpse of their Super Bowl champion Eagles.

Screams and cheers broke out Friday when MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the start of the team's victory parade through the City of Brotherly Love.

Fans camped out along the team's parade route overnight.

Some huddled under blankets and inside tents early Friday to secure prime spots near the Philadelphia Museum of Art where the Eagles will take the stage.

There's a large police presence along the parade route, including dump trucks and heavy equipment blocking many side streets.