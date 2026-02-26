The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its 2026 list of nominees, and it mixes pop, rap, metal, R&B and more.

The Hall released the list on Wednesday.

It includes Phil Collins, Mariah Carey, Lauryn Hill, INXS, Iron Maiden, Luther Vandross, Shakira and the Wu-Tang Clan.

It also names Melissa Etheridge, Jeff Buckley, Pink, New Edition, Sade, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order, plus The Black Crowes and Oasis.

Ten acts appear for the first time. More than 1,200 voters decide.

The final class will be revealed in April.