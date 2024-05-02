The Town of LaSalle is getting ready to reconstruct and expand a section of Malden Road.

Mayor Crystal Meloche says the reconstruction will be done in two phases.



Phase one is from Normandy Street to Rosati Drive while the second phase is from Rosati Drive to Meagan Drive.



The town has hired an Ontario Land Surveyor to begin work to prepare a Reference Plan/Survey Plan.



Surveyors will be working in the area in the coming weeks and drivers are asked to use caution.



Meloche says this is the beginning steps.



"What we'll do is we'll have surveyors out there, they're going to take some measurements and determine how much frontage we will require to be able to make this expansion along Malden Road," says Meloche. "And then after that the design work will be coming next."



She says the expansion of Malden Road is a huge step forward for the municipality.



"It's one that really should've been done a couple years ago but unfortunately we had a few delays, and with those delays it's caused a little bit more tension in the municipality when we come to traffic on Malden Road," she says. "So it can't come soon enough to help relieve some of that pressure that we're currently experiencing."



Meloche says there is still a lot of information that needs to be collected before determining the cost of first phase and the project.



"After phase one is completed which brings us really to Reaume Road, because Reaume Road is where we'll see a new intersection with a light," says Meloche. "Then we'll go into phase two. So it depends on how much property acquisition we're going to have to do. And then once we get to go out to tender kind of get an idea of what costs are at that time."



Meloche says they're hoping to see shovels in the ground by spring of 2025.



The town started updating the 2009 Environmental Assessment for Malden Road from the north Town limits southerly to Meagan Drive.



The EA was updated in 2019 and looked at changes that occurred over the years since 2009 and made recommendations to accommodate existing and future traffic demands.

