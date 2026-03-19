Phase 2 of the $19 million University Avenue West construction project is underway.

The work includes road reconstruction, streetscaping, boulevards, wider sidewalks, more canopy coverage, bike lanes and underground sewer work.

Phase one ran from March to Dec. 2025 and included work on University between McEwan Avenue and Salter Avenue.

Agostino said University between Crawford Avenue and Bruce Avenue is now closed.

"It's road rehabilitation, new sewers, new infrastructure, it's a massive massive project for University Avenue that I'm glad to see the next phase is going in," he said.

He said his ward is seeing more road infrastructure projects than it ever has before.

"It's millions and millions and millions of dollars in fixing up the road and I'm happy that we're able to have that, but again, progress sometimes takes a little bit of pain," Agostino said.

Agostino invited any businesses in the construction area who have issues to reach out to him directly.

"Message me and just like last year we'll find a way to help any way we can," he said.

"The city is really good, the contractors are really good, everyone is trying to help as much as they possibly can. Message me if you have an idea, someway to help or if you've got a problem, I'm here to help."

Agostino said phase two was expected to last until the end of the summer.

-With files from CTV Windsor's Chris Campbell