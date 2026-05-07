Residents in the three Essex County municipalities still without compost collection can expect their green bins to arrive starting in September.

Phase 2 municipalities - which include Amherstburg, Kingsville and Leamington - will officially begin their green bin journey this November.

Phase 1 municipalities, which included Essex, Lakeshore, LaSalle, Tecumseh and the City of Windsor, have been receiving green bin service since last October.

While delivery of the green bins in Phase 1 took over three months to complete, the delivery for bins in the Phase 2 municipalities is only expected to take roughly a month and a half.

Michelle Bishop, the General Manager of the Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority (EWSWA), says drop-offs are expected to begin after Labour Day.

"We'll start doing the delivery to the Phase 2 municipalities which is Leamington, Amherstburg, and Kingsville. And that will ensure that everyone has their bin and they're ready for their collection to start at the beginning of November."

She says residents can expect another campaign on green bins, how to compost, and their importance for extending the life of the landfill.

"We are looking to not only roll that out again for the Phase 2 municipalities, but also look at what our lessons learned are and where we have opportunities to improve, where we can hone in some of those communication strategies in order to give the residents a little bit more information."

Bishop says they're hopeful that when Phase 2 municipalities begin the program that even more Phase 1 residents will take part.

"As the program matures, as residents look at maybe their neighbours are setting our, we're in the schools, perhaps we're educating their children and they come home and say 'hey, why aren't we using our green bin?'... those are all things that we are focusing on to try to drive up that participation."

Over 120,000 homes received the green bins in Phase 1, with approximately 30,000 receiving the bins in Phase 2.

As of May 5, over 5,500 tonnes of food waste has been diverted from the landfill so far.

The green bin is collected weekly and all organic waste is sent to Seacliff Energy in the Municipality of Leamington to produce liquid fertilizer.

-with files from CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian