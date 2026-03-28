The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society is getting money to help expand its adoption efforts.

The humane society is getting a $35,000 grant from PetSmart Charities.

The funding will support an enhanced in-store adoption presence and programming at the PetSmart at 3164 Dougall Avenue in Windsor.

Key initiatives supported by the grant include a year-round in-store cat adoption program throughout the entire year to give customers a chance to meet and adopt animals in need of a home.

The humane society will take part in three National Adoption Weeks in 2026 with the goal of bringing increased visibility to available animals and encouraging responsible pet ownership.

The WECHS will also take part in Monthly Adopt Joy Days, which will see adoptable dogs featured in the PetSmart Dougall location each month to meet prospective adopters.

Windsor-Essex County Humane Society Executive Director Lynnette Bain says along with the key events they will take part in, this grant funding will help with their adoption program at the humane society.

"It helps us in adding a supervisor role that would assist in adoptions to add more hours so that our staff can be working inside the PetSmart store when we have these events, so we're able to send a staff member there. We're able to perform the medical that's required for these animals, we're also able to help with some promotion and marketing," she says.

The public is invited to visit PetSmart Dougall during the March National Adoption Week (March 23-29) and this month's Adopt Joy event on Saturday, March 28.

For more information about upcoming adoption events and how you can help, visit www.windsorhumane.org or follow WECHS on social media.