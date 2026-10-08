Petrolia driver charged after Highway 401 crash in Tecumseh

One person is charged after a crash on Highway 401 near Provincial Road in Tecumseh on Oct. 7, 2026. (Source: OPP)

Charges have been laid after a single vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Tecumseh.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the crash happened just before 2 p.m. near Provincial Road.

According to police, a vehicle crashed into a guard rail.

A 47-year-old from Petrolia was arrested and charged but was not hurt.

The driver is facing impaired driving charges and is also charged with dangerous operation.

The driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, the vehicle has been impounded for seven days and the driver will appear in a Windsor court next month.