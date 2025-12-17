A parent-led campaign is calling upon the city, school boards, and the province to "fix" high school bus transportation.

They say that starting in January, the city will end the last extra school bus for Vincent Massey Secondary School and Holy Names Catholic High School, forcing students onto regular transit routes.

Routes that are already overloaded with students from other schools according to parent and community advocate Darcie Renaud.

Renaud told AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides that she started riding the bus back in September to see first hand what students experience.

"In some cases they've got to leave really early, take up to three buses, walk long distances, and then at the end of the day the buses are just absolutely packed to the door," she said.

"It's a bit of a mess and the traffic around schools has gotten worse."

As part of 2025 budget talks, Windsor City Council voted 7-4 to eliminate school bus extras.

She argued that Windsor is falling behind other Ontario communities that provide dedicated school transit or free passes.

"Windsor is anomalous in that it was the only one I could find where students are both told they have to pay for transit and are forced onto totally regular transit that's not set up for them specifically," said Renaud.

Renaud said she would be outside Massey on Wednesday afternoon, and Holy Names on Thursday afternoon, handing out flyers with information and a link to an online petition.

"Asking the city to keep this remaining extra at least until the end of the year, and then for the school boards to do a joint review of their transportation policy for high school students in Windsor and come back with changes by the end of the [school] year," she said.

The campaign is also calling on the provincial government to provide suitable funding for student transportation so boards can meet student needs without offloading costs to families and students.

In January, the school boards estimated that 650 students relied on the buses every school day.