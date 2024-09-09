TORONTO - Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for his sexual assault convictions in Toronto.

His time behind bars will work out to 6.7 years after accounting for credit he received for time already spent in custody.



Nygard's lawyer had argued for a six-year sentence, citing the 83-year-old's age and poor health, while the Crown sought a sentence of 15 years.

Nygard was convicted of four counts of sexual assault last November but acquitted of a fifth count as well as one of forcible confinement.

The charges stemmed from allegations dating from the 1980s until the mid-2000s, as multiple women accused Nygard of sexually assaulting them at his company's headquarters in Toronto.



Nygard's lawyer previously argued in court that a lengthy sentence would be "crushing" for her client, who has Type 2 diabetes and deteriorating vision, among other health issues.

