Ahead of Thanksgiving, organizers with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) will be in downtown Windsor Saturday afternoon handing out free vegan roasts, pleading with people "to not to have a hand in birds' suffering by going vegan" this holiday season.

"Eating meat in unhealthy and completely unnecessary," says organizer DeLana Barrett. "PETA urges everyone to stop eating turkeys or anything else that comes from an animal, and to celebrate this holiday with a delicious cruelty free vegan meal instead."



Barrett says PETA is undertaking a ‘ThanksVegan’ advertising campaign, which can be seen at 853 Provincial Road and 2139 Huron Church Road.



"PETAs ad is running through October 21 to remind everyone that the millions of turkeys violently killed for Canadian Thanksgiving this year, we're sensitive intelligent individuals who felt pain, love, joy and fear, just like we do and who struggled desperately to escape as they were being slaughtered."



She says traditions have evolved and it's time to reject traditions that cause sentient beings harm and death.



"Every single person who goes vegan can safe more than 200 animals every single year from a lifetime of suffering and a painful violent death. We invite everyone to celebrate ‘ThanksVegan', and to visit PETA.org to order a free ThanksVegan guide."



Barrett says 100 vegan roasts will be given away at the northwest corner of Ouellette Avenue and Wyandotte Street starting at noon on Saturday.

