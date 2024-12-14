A person was taken to hospital Friday night following a robbery in Leamington.

Just after 11 p.m., Essex County OPP were dispatched to a disturbance at an address on Erie Street.

Police say a person was robbed by two to three individuals who fled the scene in a dark coloured Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), prior to officer arrival.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident, with the public not at risk.

The investigation remains open with tips welcomed by OPP.