A person on an E-bike was struck by a vehicle in Lakeshore last night.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a collision on County Road 22 between Beechwood Drive and Willowwood Drive in Belle River just before 11 p.m.

The person on the E-bike was transported to hospital with serious injuries following the collision.

That section of County Road 22 was closed to traffic but reopened shortly before 2 a.m.

No further details have been provided at this time.