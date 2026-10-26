Person in hospital after vehicle-pedestrian crash in Leamington

One person in hospital following a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Leamington.

OPP says shortly after 4:15 p.m., members of the Essex County OPP responded to a collision involving a pickup truck and a person operating a mobility scooter on Oak Street East.

The scooter operator was transported to hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Oak Street is closed between Lutsch Avenue and Camelot Avenue, while Plumbrook Drive is closed between Southbridge Street and Oak Street.

OPP ask motorist to use alternate routes.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has relevant information is asked to contact the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.