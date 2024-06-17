TORONTO - Police say the man believed to be responsible for a shooting in a north Toronto office space that left three dead is among the deceased.

Det. Sgt. Alan Bartlett says the shooting took place Monday afternoon at a business that conducts financial transactions.

He says police believe the altercation that took place _ in which a man, a woman and the gunman died _ was in relation to that business.

A nearby daycare and a school in the area were locked down, but Bartlett notes there are no reports of any children being directly affected by what happened other than the lockdown.

He says there was no access between the commercial offices and the daycare.

Earlier in the day, relieved parents were seen hugging their children tight after they were reunited just outside the police tape at St. George Mini School daycare.