A popular church fundraiser will return this week.

St. Vladimir's Parish on Tecumseh Road East across from Windsor Regional Hospital has been selling perogies and cabbage rolls since the early 1970s.

Sandra Chmara, communications secretary for St. Vladimir's parish board says the church needed to pause sales for some internal restructuring.

"As many, many churches have, we've gone through a lot of turmoil, a lot of difficulties financially," she said. "We've taken the last year and a half or so to figure out how to move forward from disaster, so the [pyrohy] sales symbolizes the sort of rebirth of our church."

She says food sales are a big money maker for the church.

"We've been doing this since the early 1970s in order to pay off a mortgage," Chmara said. "We had no way to anticipate the response that we'd get from the public at that time because back in those days ethnic food was not a big priority in the public culinary options."

Chmara says they have a group of volunteers who hand make each perogi...

"In one of our test weeks, we made 83 dozen perogies just to start with," she said. "So it's varied, we can go more than that at times, but this is where we're starting because we really don't know what's going to happen when those doors open again."

Chmara says for now the church will sell only perogies until they are able to ramp up again with other items such as cabbage rolls.

Sales resume Wednesday Feb. 12 at 8 a.m. until sold out.

Perogies are $12 a dozen and cash only.