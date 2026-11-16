Perfect grade: St. Clair College makes provincial history

A perfect grade for Windsor’s St. Clair College.

The school has become the first college in the history of the provincial College Quality Assurance Audit Process (CQAAP) to receive zero recommendations during an external audit.

An independent audit panel examined the school’s practices against six standards over the course of a year as it examined the college’s quality assurance framework, evaluating how effectively it maintains and improves academic quality.

Dr. Lindi Prendi, St. Clair’s Executive Director of Academic Excellence, Quality Assurance & Accountability, says this is rare because it takes a tremendous amount of effort to create and maintain a quality framework.

“What this means is that St. Clair College has high-quality programming,” she says. “It means what we offer to our students and our community is in alignment with what our labour market needs; they are high quality, and they align with requirements, industry, and community.”

AM800-News-Lindi Prendi-St Clair College.jpg Dr. Lindi Prendi, St. Clair's Executive Director of Academic Excellence, Quality Assurance & Accountability, at the Main Windsor Campus. (Rebecca Wright/St. Clair College)

Prendi it means students are assured that the education that they get is high quality.

“That the learning outcomes are reviewed and assessed, and program quality is monitored, and that the college has appropriate policies, resources, and practices in place to make sure students are successful in their academic journey,” she says.

Prendi says the rating comes down to the work by everyone at the college.

“It is part of day-to-day operations and not just a one time thing,” she says.

The audit confirmed that St. Clair met all six provincial quality assurance standards and earned the highest institutional designation: Mature.

The six quality assurance standards that were examined, covering key areas of academic operations, included

- Program quality management system

- Vocational learning outcomes as the centre for program development throughout the program lifecycle

- Conformity with government requirements

- Program delivery and student assessment

- Policies and practices that influence academic quality, including their existence, monitoring and communication

- Availability and allocation of college-wide resources