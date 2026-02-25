PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins placed Sidney Crosby on injured reserve Wednesday and said the captain is expected to miss at least a month with a lower-body injury.

Crosby was hurt at the Olympics and sat out Canada's 2-1 overtime loss to the United States in Sunday's gold-medal game in Milan, saying he couldn't play "without compromising the team."

The 38-year-old was injured in the quarterfinals when his leg bent awkwardly on a hit from Czechia defenceman Radko Gudas.

He watched the final from the trainer's room before joining teammates for the medal ceremony.

The Penguins also activated defenceman Kris Letang from injured reserve.

Pittsburgh hosts the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.