A man from Pembroke, which is 90 minutes north of Ottawa, was arrested by Windsor police following a collision on Sunday night.

Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of an impaired driver in the area of Tecumseh Road East at Walker Road.

A vehicle was located in the 500 block of Tecumseh Road East, and an investigation determined that a motorist had allegedly crashed into a large solar-powered construction sign in the area of Albert Road at Tecumseh Road East, toppling the sign and causing significant damage to the vehicle.

Police say the motorist showed signs of impairmant and a breath test was administered, which returned approximately twice the legal blood alcohol limit.

A 61-year-old man was charged with impaired driving.

City police continue to have an increased prescence on area roads as part of the Festive R.I.D.E. campaign through Jan. 1, 2025.