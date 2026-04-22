Chatham-Kent police have released more information regarding a weapons incident that led to a lockdown.

Officers responded to a report of a man with a firearm walking along Chatham Street South in Blenheim around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Because of the proximity to four local schools, they were placed in lockdown and area residents were advised to stay indoors as a precaution.

A 21-year old man was found and approached officers telling them he was transporting a pellet gun to his home.

Police confirmed the weapon was not being used in a threatening manner but it was seized and the individual was released.