The mayor of Pelee Island is disappointed after some property on the island was damaged.

"We've got enough to deal with on Pelee," says mayor Cathy Miller. "This is nonsense, and people know better, and it's really disappointing."

In a Sunday night post, Mayor Miller shared a video and wrote, "Losers. Losers vandalize the property of the marginalized Township they live in."

Her post continued, saying, "Losers act like they care about Pelee and then pull this."

She told AM800 news Monday morning it appears a small vehicle did a bunch of donuts and ripped through the municipal campground and the island's group camping lots.

"They crossed some property that's conservation property on East West Road and made a mess down there too," she says.

Miller says some serious damage was done, and the island will make repairs in the spring.

"It's a lot to repair and to fix, and it's completely unnecessary, and it's just nonsense," says Miller.

She says the incident was reported to the OPP.

"It is significant vandalism, and it's disappointing when you have to do that, especially on Pelee Island in the winter; it's someone that's living there," she says. "You never want to think of people that live in your community that are willing to do that, and that part is really disheartening."

Miller says the damage is at the East Park Activity Field that is connected to the East Park Campgrounds, facing the beach.

She says there is a wooden area in the back of the campground, and damage was done there too.