The mayor of Pelee Island says whenever there is pain between the U.S. and Canada - border cities feel it first.

Cathy Miller is raising her voice of support to the Border Mayors Alliance that officially launched on Friday.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens will chair this newly formed alliance, which will bring Canadian mayors of cities and towns along the Canada-U.S. border together to fight proposed tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The alliance plans to represent communities from coast to coast that are poised to suffer from these tariffs.

In a post on social media, Miller states that Pelee Island has three international ports of entry, with approximately 30 per cent of property owners on the island being American.

She says there are generations of goodwill and friendship between the two countries.

"It's very evident on Pelee Island and in the township of Pelee how interconnected our relationship has been. And you know first hand just like Windsor and other border cities do that whenever there's pain between the U.S. and Canada - we feel it first."

Miller says Pelee, just like any community in the region, will feel the trickle down effect.

"So as much as Pelee doesn't necessarily have items of export, and have industry, and these types of things, certainly the tariffs are being tied to securities by the U.S. President. And that is a matter of special interest for us."

She says these proposed tariffs are top-of-mind.

"And when you talk to any mayor in any border community we're a little bit more nervous than the others. And we do need to be able to communicate, and this is what this alliance is about is to be able to share unique challenges, and to be able to go with one voice."

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens has stated there's approximately 20 mayors in this alliance currently, with many calling to join.

The alliance says the mayors will work to protect economic and development interests and has already began to identify alternative supply chains to mitigate immediate disruptions as well as develop contingency strategies.

Trump has stated he is looking to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canada and Mexico by February 1.

-with files from AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show