The mayor of Pelee Island is hoping to increase cycle tourism within the region once the new bridge opens in Windsor.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge is slated to open in 2026, and Cathy Miller says it's going to be big for cycling in the region.

The Gordie Howe will have a dedicated, toll-free, multi-use path for cyclists and pedestrians, and will connect trail systems in Windsor and Detroit for a new cross-border active transportation option.

Miller was among the leaders at Friday's Mayor's Breakfast hosted by the Leamington Chamber, and told attendees that the island is working with Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) to help promote local tourism opportunities.

Miller says the new bridge will allow international cycling travel.

"If people are long term bikers and are looking for that big loop to get through and around the Great Lakes, Pelee presents an interesting scenic stop over that you can kind of cut the Great Lakes and do the loop between Michigan, Ohio, and Ontario and back again."

She says cycling is popular on the island.

"The roads are slow, we have slow and ultra low speed roads, some of our roads at 15 kilometres, 30 kilometres, it's safe. Our residents look out for cyclists, they're not whipping by, everyone slows down and gets out of the way for cyclists."

Gordon Orr, CEO of TWEPI, says over 100,000 passengers are on the Pelee Islander every year going over to the island, which may grow when the new bridge opens.

"With the fact that a lot of staycations are really happening, people are travelling closer to home, it's a great place to get away from it all. A real game changer for them would be if they implemented a MAT tax, the Municipal Accommodation Tax because that's generated revenue for them. That's revenue they could spend in tourism infrastructure, and tourism marketing and promotion, and it really would help."

Miller recognizes the needs to accommodate cyclists, and says some infrastructure may need to be updated, such as proper maps and signage, and amenities like bathrooms and access to water.

Construction on the $6.4-billion bridge project, that will connect Windsor, Ont. and Detroit, MI., began in 2018 and is slated to open in early 2026.

-with files from CTV Windsor's Bob Bellacicco