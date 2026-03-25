The Township of Pelee has approved in principal its 2026 budget with a tax increase of 2.98 per cent.

The municipal levy is set to rise by about $100,000 for Pelee's nearly 235 permanent residents.

The budget continues long-term planning and infrastructure work , including shoreline protection, drainage projects, road equipment, marina upgrades, and repairs to the East Shore water system.

The budget also proposed the first council pay bump since 2018, with a 10 per cent raise spread across members.

Council rejected the pay increase and instead adopted the treasurer's motion to put the $4,000 increase toward the dust suppressant fund.