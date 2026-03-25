The Township of Pelee has approved in principal its 2026 budget with a tax increase of 2.98 per cent.
The municipal levy is set to rise by about $100,000 for Pelee's nearly 235 permanent residents.
The budget continues long-term planning and infrastructure work, including shoreline protection, drainage projects, road equipment, marina upgrades, and repairs to the East Shore water system.
The budget also proposed the first council pay bump since 2018, with a 10 per cent raise spread across members.
Council rejected the pay increase and instead adopted the treasurer's motion to put the $4,000 increase toward the dust suppressant fund.