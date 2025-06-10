MISSISSAUGA — Police in the Greater Toronto Area say they have seized 479 kilograms of cocaine and arrested nine people in a transnational drug bust.

Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah says it marks the largest drug bust in the service's history.

He says the investigation started in June 2024 when investigators uncovered a criminal network using commercial trucks to smuggle drugs across the U.S. border into Canada.

Investigators say earlier this year one truck was stopped at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor carrying 127 kilograms of cocaine hidden in the trailer, and another 50 kilograms was seized from a truck stopped at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward.

Police say they made several other drug seizures across the GTA in connection to commercial trucking.

They say all nine men who have been arrested are from southern Ontario and are between the ages of 27 and 44.