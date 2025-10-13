A man has died following a crash between two vehicles and a pedestrian in west Windsor.

Officers were called to the 3100 block of Sandwich Street shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators determined that the pedestrian was crossing Sandwich Street mid-block when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The force of the impact caused the pedestrian to be thrown into the opposite lane, where he was subsequently struck by a second vehicle.

The pedestrian, a 62-year-old man, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Police said both drivers remained at the scene.

Sandwich was closed between Mill Street and Detroit Street for several hours while members of the traffic reconstruction unit conducted their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has information or video footage of the incident, is asked to contact the traffic enforcement unit at 519-945-9645 ext. 223.