A 65-year-old man was taken to hospital after being struck by a Windsor Fire and Rescue Services truck Friday night.
Windsor police say officers were called around 9 p.m. to the intersection of Riverside Drive East and Parent Avenue for a collision involving a pedestrian.
A preliminary investigation determined the man was crossing the street outside of a designated crosswalk when he was hit by the fire truck.
Police say the pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Riverside Drive was closed between Parent Avenue and Marentette Avenue and reopened after midnight.
The investigation is ongoing.
-Written by CTV Windsor's Chris Campbell