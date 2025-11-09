A 65-year-old man was taken to hospital after being struck by a Windsor Fire and Rescue Services truck Friday night.

Windsor police say officers were called around 9 p.m. to the intersection of Riverside Drive East and Parent Avenue for a collision involving a pedestrian.

A preliminary investigation determined the man was crossing the street outside of a designated crosswalk when he was hit by the fire truck.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Riverside Drive was closed between Parent Avenue and Marentette Avenue and reopened after midnight.

The investigation is ongoing.

-Written by CTV Windsor's Chris Campbell