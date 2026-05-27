Pedestrian seriously injured in vehicle collision in Chatham

(The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor))

A 28-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Chatham.

Police say the woman was struck at the intersection of McNaughton Avenue East and Taylor Avenue Tuesday night around 8:30.

Investigators say the driver, a 66-year-old Chatham woman, was not hurt.

Police closed the intersection for several hours for investigation, but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact Constable Brandon McKeen at 519-355-1092 or email brandonmc@chatham-kent.ca