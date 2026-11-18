A section of Park Avenue East in Chatham remains closed following a collision involving a pedestrian.

Police say the crash happened on Park Avenue East between Queen Street and St. George Street. The pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment.

The road is closed while officers investigate.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Police also advise heavy trucks to use Grand Avenue East to enter and leave Chatham, as there is no opportunity to turn around at the closure.

Further details have not yet been released.