Chatham-Kent police are investigating a fatal train incident.

It happened Sunday afternoon on railway tracks in the area of Northwood Line.

According to police, a pedestrian was struck by an eastbound passenger train.

Police say despite emergency measures taken by the train operator, a 34-year-old man from Chatham sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene was secured by officers, and the Traffic Management Unit was called in to investigate along with railway police and the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Police say the rail corridor was temporarily closed as part of the investigation, but the train was later permitted to continue.

The police service says, out of respect for the family, no further details will be released.