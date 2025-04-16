A fatal crash is under investigation in Leamington.

Provincial police were called to a single vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Erie Street South at approximately 2:10 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Members of the OPP, Leamington Fire Department, and Essex-Windsor EMS responded to the collison.

The OPP say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was not hurt.

OPP with the assistance of the West Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) Team are actively conducting an investigation and anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Erie Street South between Georgia Avenue and Pulford Avenue will be closed for several hours to continue the investigation.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.