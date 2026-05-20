Pedestrian killed in crash on Howard Avenue in Windsor. May 19, 2026. (Source: Austin Kerr)

A 58-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Howard Avenue in Windsor.

It happened late Tuesday shortly after 11 p.m. in the 2800 block near Capitol Street.

Police arrived to find the unresponsive man receiving medical treatment from Essex-Windsor EMS and firefighters.

Investigators say the man was crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk and was struck by a vehicle travelling south on Howard.

Police say the driver remained at the scene, while the victim was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Howard was closed between Edinborough Street and Grand Marais Road East for several hours as police investigated.

It reopened early Wednesday morning.