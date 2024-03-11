The Windsor Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a vehicle collision in which a pedestrian suffered serious injuries.

On March 11, 2024, shortly after 8 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 11500 block of McNorton Street for a report of a motor vehicle collision.

Through investigation, officers learned that a vehicle travelling eastbound on McNorton struck a pedestrian.

The 87-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

McNorton was closed between Banwell Road and Waterford Avenue for almost six hours as a result of the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the incident is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 519-945-9645.

You can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.