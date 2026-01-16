Police recorded 80 weather-related collisions across Windsor during the recent snowstorm, including a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian injured.

The crashes occurred between January 14 and 15, as the snow and winter weather and slippery road conditions created hazardous driving conditions.

Police say shortly before 8 p.m., a male pedestrian was crossing westbound on Edinborough Street when he was struck by a vehicle travelling southbound on Howard Avenue.

The driver failed to remain at the scene or provide assistance.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black Toyota sedan.

Investigators are asking residents and businesses in the immediate area to review security or dash camera footage for evidence that may assist in identifying the vehicle or driver involved.

Police are reminding drivers to slow down and adjust driving to winter road conditions. Drivers are reminded to reduce speeds, allow extra stopping distance, and remain alert for pedestrians and other road users.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information or video footage is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645, ext. 7032. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.