A 71-year-old man is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in east Windsor.

Police say the man was struck at the intersection of Little River Boulevard and Bellagio Drive around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the driver remained at the scene.

The area was closed for several hours as officers investigated.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information or video footage is asked to contact Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645, ext 7032.